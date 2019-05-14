Although the greenback traded narrowly in Asia and European morning after last Friday’s U.S.-China trade talks did not collapse. The greenback n safe-haven yen and chf rallied shortly after New York …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Dollar, yen and chf rallies after China announces additional tariffs on U.S. goods
Although the greenback traded narrowly in Asia and European morning after last Friday’s U.S.-China trade talks did not collapse. The greenback n safe-haven yen and chf rallied shortly after New York …