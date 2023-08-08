Dominican project Tres balas (Three Bullets) has dominated the awards handed out by Open Doors, Locarno Pro’s talent development program for artists from underrepresented communities. The pic, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF seems baffled around 0.8750, investors await US CPI for fresh guidance - August 8, 2023
- Dominican Pic ‘Tres Balas’ About Spain’s First Official Hate Crime Dominates Locarno’s Open Door Awards - August 8, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Head-and-Shoulders in the offing, focus on 0.8710 - August 8, 2023