NEW YORK, New York – A higher than expected inflation figure for August unsettled U.S. stock markets Wednesday. The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose 0.6 percent in August on a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Dow Jones drops 76 points as Wall Street reacts to CPI figure - September 13, 2023
- Logitech? ?Shareholders? ?Approve? ?All Proposals,? ?Including? ?Increased Dividend,? At ?Annual? ?General? ?Meeting - September 13, 2023
- Logitech Shareholders Approve All Proposals, Including Increased Dividend, At Annual General Meeting - September 13, 2023