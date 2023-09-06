We should be prepared for higher electricity costs next year. The Federal Electricity Commission says price are likely to rise on average 18% – that’s around CHF 220 a year. But there will be …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Idorsia reacquires the world-wide rights to aprocitentan - September 6, 2023
- Electric prices to rise next year - September 6, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Edges higher past 100-DMA hurdle surrounding 0.8880 - September 5, 2023