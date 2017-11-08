Embotech raises CHF 1M

The Zurich based startup Embotech AG, developing decision-making software solutions for autonomous systems, has raised CHF 1 million in a seed financing round. The funds will be used to adapt its core technology for automotive applications and to fund go …
