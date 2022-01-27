EQS-Adhoc: Bellevue anticipates significantly higher net profit of CHF 43 mn (+93%) – Ordinary dividend to be increased by 80% to CHF 2.70

Annual Results/Dividend Bellevue anticipates significantly higher net profit of CHF 43 mn (+93%) – Ordinary dividend to be increased by 80% to CHF 2.70 27-Jan-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad …
