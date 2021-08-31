Funds/Real Estate HSO Fund – Expands total fund assets to over CHF 220 million in the first half of 2021 31-Aug-2021 / 06:55 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EQS-Adhoc: HSO Fund – Expands total fund assets to over CHF 220 million in the first half of 2021 - August 31, 2021
- USD/CHF slips below 0.9150 as US dollar retreats - August 31, 2021
- “Pleasant experience with a couple downsides” - August 31, 2021