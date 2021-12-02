Financing 02-Dec-2021 / 06:56 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Redemption of bank mortgages and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EQS-Adhoc: Swiss Prime Site signs credit facilities totalling CHF 2.6 billion - December 2, 2021
- Swiss Prime Site signs credit facilities totalling CHF 2.6 billion - December 2, 2021
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Looks set to drop further towards 0.9150 - December 1, 2021