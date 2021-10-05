The market capitalisation will further increase to CHF 540-702 million upon conversion of a convertible loan at IPO – CHRONEXT expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately CHF 152 million to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EQS-News CHRONEXT AG: sets price range at CHF 16 to CHF 21 per share - October 5, 2021
- USD/CHF trims losses and approaches 0.9300 - October 5, 2021
- USD/CHF flirts with session tops, around 0.9270 area ahead of US ISM Services PMI - October 5, 2021