EQS-News: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word (s): Half Year Report paragon reports revenue success and significant debt reduction 21.08.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- GAM board labels proposed rival loan ‘insufficient’ for stabilisation - August 21, 2023
- EQS-News: paragon reports revenue success and significant debt reduction - August 21, 2023
- USD/CHF steadies at multi-day peak past 0.8800 as traders await central bank clues - August 21, 2023