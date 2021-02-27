One of the big moves in FX markets this week has been the upside break-out in EUR/CHF. Which has now traded up to the highest levels since October 2019. This is a big vote of confidence in the global …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/CHF: A Big Vote Of Confidence In The Recovery - February 27, 2021
- Ayondo Took a Loss of CHF 720,000 in 2020 with Suspended Operations - February 26, 2021
- FxWirePro: GBP/CHF pivotal at 200H MA support, break below to accentuate downside - February 26, 2021