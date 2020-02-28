EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, holding onto gains as the stock market crash and rush into bonds is raising the chances of the US Fed cutting rates. Further coronavirus headlines are awaited. Gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF: Accelerated downtrend eroded – Commerzbank - February 28, 2020
- USD/CHF: Expected sell-off – Commerzbank - February 28, 2020
- BRIEF-Aevis Victoria FY Total Turnover Up At CHF 927.5 Million - February 28, 2020