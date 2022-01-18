Economists at ING look at FX implications of different scenarios. The EUR/CHF pair is expected to suffer downside pressure. “Our base case of Draghi moving from prime minister to president of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF: At risk of falling towards 1.03/02 after Italy’s presidential election – ING - January 18, 2022
- Patek Philippe pummels the entire chasing pack at auction in 2021 - January 18, 2022
- Novartis and Molecular Partners finalize licensing agreement for COVID-19 candidate - January 18, 2022