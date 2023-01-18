Economists at Credit Suisse are now neutral on EUR/CHF, following the pair’s breach of 1.0050 last week. SNB policymakers are due to speak “In our last update on EUR/CHF, we a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF: Bias would be for stronger Franc, but waiting for clearer SNB monetary policy stance – Credit Suisse - January 18, 2023
- 10 Entrepreneurs Share CHF 1.75 million to Tackle Global Freshwater Crisis - January 18, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls struggle to cross weekly resistance, 50-HMA - January 18, 2023