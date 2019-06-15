The EUR/CHF currency pair has bounced off after shedding most of the weekly gains on Wednesday an Thursday. The pair found strong support around 1.1200 level, which also happens to coincide with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF Bounces Off Support As SNB Upholds Stance on Monetary Policy - June 14, 2019
- USD/CHF extends rally as US Dollar soars, eyes 1.0000 - June 14, 2019
- USD/CHF technical analysis: US Dollar at a stone’s throw from the parity level - June 14, 2019