Despite no obvious signs ECB have intervened, EUR/CHF sprang higher after warning of a bear-trap and warns in a change in trend. We’d noted that SNB had been intervening with their currency to prevent …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF Breaks Bearish Trendline Ahead Of ECB - September 9, 2019
- USD/CHF higher on the day in anticipation of a dovish ECB - September 9, 2019
- Pound Sterling Swiss Franc (GBP/CHF) Exchange Rate Buoyed by Decreased UK Recession Risk - September 9, 2019