EUR/CHF: CHF net positions remained in positive territory for four consecutive weeks – Rabobank

EUR/USD is trading below 1.0850, just above the lowest since April 2017. Concerns about eurozone growth are weighing on the common currency. Markets are watching coronavirus developments. GBP/USD is …
