If sustained into the close, would mark an important breakdown with next support at 1.0660, the Credit Suisse analyst team reports. See – EUR/CHF: Sluggish recovery in the eurozone to drag down the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF: Close below 1.0696 to mark a significant break lower – Credit Suisse - October 14, 2021
- EUR/CHF: Sluggish recovery in the eurozone to drag down the pair – Rabobank - October 14, 2021
- USD/CHF dives to four-week lows, seems vulnerable near 0.9200 mark - October 14, 2021