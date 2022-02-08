EUR/CHF consolidates in mid-1.0500s as more cautious ECB rhetoric takes sting out of tightening bets

EUR/CHF consolidated in the mid-1.0500s on Tuesday, finding support ahead of the 1.0520 area but unable to test 1.0600 again. A more dovish tone to ECB rhetoric this week versus last has taken the …
