EUR/CHF trades 0.15% lower as global risk appetite shifts lower. The price is also stuck between two key moving averages at the moment. EUR/CHF 4-hour chart. EUR and CHF have both …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF could move further to the downside if the wedge pattern is broken - June 24, 2020
- USD/CHF climbs above 0.9470 on broad USD strength - June 24, 2020
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Drops below 0.9450, further weakness expected - June 24, 2020