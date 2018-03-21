EUR/CHF could test 1.18 in the near term – Danske Bank

Christin Tuxen, Chief Analyst at Danske Bank, believes the Swiss Franc could depreciate to the 1.18 area vs. the single currency in the short term horizon. “CHF has weakened following the clearing of geopolitical risks in relation to North Korea, and as …
