EUR/CHF: December and January lows at 1.0739/36 offer support – Commerzbank

EUR/CHF hit good support at 1.0739/36, the December and January lows, which so far held. A break below there would introduce scope to 1.0643, according to Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst …
