EUR/CHF: Failure to defend 1.0325/1.0310 to trigger another fall towards 1.0225/1.0210 – SocGen

EUR/CHF is now back at the December low near 1.0325/1.0310 – removal of which can trigger a dive towards the 1.0225/1.0210 area, economists at Société Générale report. Break …
