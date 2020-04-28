EUR/CHF has eroded its five-month downtrend line and the market is well placed to tackle the 55-day moving average at 1.0584, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Resear …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF: Five-month down channel eroded – Commerzbank - April 28, 2020
- BRIEF-Polyphor FY Total Loss At CHF 64.7 Mln - April 28, 2020
- BRIEF-Bucher Industries Reports Qtrly Net Sales CHF 702 Million Versus Chf 824 Million - April 28, 2020