EUR/CHF could remain below parity for the time being “If the Franc weakens too much, foreign exchange interventions by the SNB are likely against the backdrop of the recent inflation development in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF: Franc to weaken moderately against the Euro – Commerzbank - March 20, 2023
- UBS should benefit from Credit Suisse takeover - March 20, 2023
- USD/CHF looks to break below 0.9250 as market gets flooded with US Dollar - March 19, 2023