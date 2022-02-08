EUR/CHF has the 200-DMA at 1.07 in its crosshairs – SocGen

EUR/CHF has staged a sharp rebound from 1.0300. Analysts at Société Générale expect the pair to challenge the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 1.07 as support at 1.0420 holds. “1.0420, the 61.8% …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)