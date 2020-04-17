EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, higher. Gilead’s Remdesivir drug has shown encouraging signs in curing COVID-19 patients. The safe-haven dollar is on the back foot also amid hopes for reopening the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF: In new four and a half year lows – Commerzbank - April 17, 2020
- BRIEF-Conzzeta Q1 Net Revenue At CHF 298.4 Mln - April 17, 2020
- BRIEF-SGS Issues CHF 175 Mln and CHF 325 Mln Bonds - April 17, 2020