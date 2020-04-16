Pressure is mounting on the EUR/CHF pair and FX strategists at Credit Suisse are alert of a more significant break lower. Key quotes “We ideally look for the momentum to acceler …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF: Looking for an acceleration of the downside momentum – Credit Suisse - April 16, 2020
- USD/CHF clings to modest gains, still below 0.9700 mark - April 16, 2020
- EUR/CHF: Eroding the March low – Commerzbank - April 16, 2020