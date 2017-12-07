EUR/CHF Monitoring The 1.17 Level

EUR/CHF continues to push towards resistance area above 1.17 and support given at 1.1610 (27/10/2017 low). Expected to show continued increase. In the longer term, the technical structure has reversed. Strong resistance is given at 1.20 (level before the …
