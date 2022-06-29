EUR/CHF outlook: EUR/CHF approaches parity level

The EURCHF remains in firmly red and hits the lowest since March 7 on Wednesday, with parity level being in focus. The Swiss franc continues to benefit from the recent shift in the Swiss National Bank …
