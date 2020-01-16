EUR/USD rises to 1.1160 while carrying the break of short-term descending trend line since December 31 during Thursday’s Asian session. With this, EUR/USD prices are near weekly high and progressing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF Price Analysis: Attempting corrective bounce amid oversold conditions - January 15, 2020
- EUR/CHF Touches 3-Year Lows With More Scope for Downside - January 15, 2020
- EUR/CHF: Franc at 33-month high five years after SNB removed the cap - January 15, 2020