EUR/CHF’s daily chart shows a golden cross, a bullish but lagging indicator. A move above 1.0838 is needed to confirm a bullish breakout. EUR/CHF is trading in the green on Monday with the daily chart …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF Price Analysis: Golden cross on the daily chart - August 10, 2020
- Your View by Bethlehem heart transplant recipient: ‘I am in danger. Please wear a face covering.’ - August 9, 2020
- Vifor Pharma Group Reports Continued Growth in H1 2020 - August 9, 2020