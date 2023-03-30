EUR/CHF extends the previous day’s pullback from a one-week high to pare Tuesday’s heavy gains. U-turn from monthly resistance line, looming bear cross on MACD lures sellers. Convergence of 100, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF Price Analysis: Slides towards 0.9915-10 crucial support - March 30, 2023
- ODH delivers strong results with revenue reaching CHF 689.7 million in FY 2022 and net profit of CHF 51.3 million, the highest since 2013. - March 30, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Extends bounce off 100-HMA towards 0.9230 key hurdle - March 29, 2023