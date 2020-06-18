EUR/CHF has carved out a falling wedge or a bullish reversal pattern on the hourly chart. An hourly close above 1.0676 is needed to confirm a bullish breakout. EUR/CHF has added more than 15 pips in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF Price Analysis: Teasing falling wedge breakout - June 17, 2020
- Pictet CH – CHF Short Mid Term Bonds - June 17, 2020
- BRIEF-Helvetia Holding Primary ABB Bookrunner Says Price Guidance Of CHF 90 – 91 Per Share - June 17, 2020