That said, the drop in EUR/CHF is no less impressive. Despite a reputation for relatively low volatility, the exchange rate between the major mainland European currencies has dropped over 400 pips in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF Probing Nearly 5-Year Lows at 1.06 – More Downside to Come? - February 19, 2020
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: US dollar hangs near 2020 highs ahead of FOMC Minutes - February 19, 2020
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Rising wedge hints a possible reversal from 2-month tops - February 19, 2020