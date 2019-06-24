EUR/CHF Rebounds, but Still Below the Lower End of a Range

EUR/CHF has been in a recovery mode since Thursday, when it hit support near 1.1057. The day before, the rate tumbled and broke below 1.1137, the lower end of a range that contained the price action …
