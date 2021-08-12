The rejection of key levels in some of the majors points to more choppy trading in the dollar, albeit with a bullish tilt with the Fed in potential taper mode. But one of the more notable moves in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF rebounds sharply back into the channel - August 12, 2021
- The Skinny Label That Wasn’t—Federal Circuit Reinstates Induced Infringement Verdict - August 12, 2021
- USD/CHF extends sideways grind above 0.9200 as investors ignore US data - August 12, 2021