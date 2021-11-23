EUR/CHF recovers back to 1.05 level, but yet to break out of bearish trend

EUR/CHF recovered on Tuesday amid strong Eurozone PMIs and hawkish ECB commentary. The pair’s recovery to 1.05 doesn’t yet signal the end of the recent bear trend. Stronger than expected Eurozone PMIs …
