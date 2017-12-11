“EUR/CHF continues to hold steady near term,” writes Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank. We remain unable to rule out an extension to the resistance line currently at 1.1800, but we would allow for this to hold the initial test, we …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF: Scope for the 1.1800 resistance line, but this should hold – Commerzbank - December 11, 2017
- SNB total sight deposits w.e. 8 Dec CHF 575.9 bln vs 576.8 bln prior week - December 11, 2017
- FxWirePro: USD/CHF forms shooting star pattern, good to sell on rallies - December 11, 2017