Geopolitical risks are set to helping the Swiss franc. Economists at ING believe that the EUR/CHF pair can move below the 1.04 level. SNB seems more relaxed towards a stronger CHF …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF set to dive below the 1.04 level – ING - February 21, 2022
- USD/CHF struggles to breach 0.9200 as risk-on mood downs USD - February 21, 2022
- Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Price Target Cut to CHF 110 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft - February 20, 2022