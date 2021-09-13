EUR/CHF set to plummet towards the 1.0629 November low – Commerzbank

EUR/CHF has failed at the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 1.0898. Now, the pair is set to move downward as low as the 1.0629 November low, in the view of Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis …
