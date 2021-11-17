EUR/CHF is getting closer to major support levels at 1.0510/03, which economists at Credit Suisse expect to hold. Then, the pair should establish between 1.0510/03 and 1.0704/07. “The pair now testing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF set to rebound from the key 1.0510/00 support – Credit Suisse - November 17, 2021
- Mobilezone to start CHF 10 mln share buyback programme on 18 November - November 17, 2021
- FxWirePro: GBP/CHF extends gains, pound buoyed ahead of UK CPI data - November 17, 2021