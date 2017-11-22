EUR/CHF is trading mixed between resistance at 1.1711 and support is given at 1.1610 (27/10/2017 low). Expected to show continued sideways move. In the longer term, the technical structure has reversed. Strong resistance is given at 1.20 (level before the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF Sideways Price Action - November 22, 2017
- USD/CHF slips below 0.99 mark, closer to 5-day old trading range support - November 22, 2017
- USD/CHF Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis - November 21, 2017