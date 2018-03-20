EUR/CHF Stabilizing

EUR/CHF is starting a consolidation phase following recent rise above hourly resistance at 1.1735 (08/03/2018 high). Hourly support and resistance are now given at 1.1675 (07/03/2018 low) and 1.1779 (05/01/2018 high). The shortterm technical structure …
