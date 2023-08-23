EUR/CHF is currently trading south of the 0.96 mark. Economists at Danske Bank analyze the pair’s outlook. We continue to expect the SNB to hike the policy rate by a final 25 bps at the September …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF: Sustained move lower on back of fundamentals and continued tight financial conditions – Danske Bank - August 23, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Stays pressured near 0.8800 within immediate triangle, US PMI eyed - August 23, 2023
- Sensirion Holding AG: Challenging first half of 2023 - August 23, 2023