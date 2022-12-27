Economists at Danske Bank expect EUR/CHF to resume its move downward in the coming months and see the pair at 0.96 in a 6-12 month horizon. Relative rates to prove a headwind for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF to decline towards 0.96 over the next months – Danske Bank - December 27, 2022
- USD/CHF holds gains above 0.9300 despite the risk-on market mood - December 26, 2022
- Congestive Heart Failure Market Expected to Grow USD 36.08 Billion by 2029, Emerging Technologies, Business Trends, Key Players and Forecast - December 25, 2022