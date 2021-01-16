EUR/CHF to decline towards the December low at 1.0736 – Commerzbank

The EUR/CHF pair has eroded the 1.0797 55-day ma and is looking more vulnerable. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, highlights the next support levels at the …
