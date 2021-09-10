EUR/CHF to edge lower towards the 1.0700/1.0689 zone – Commerzbank

EUR/CHF has failed at the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 1.0898. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, expects the pair to decline towards the 1.0700/1.0689 region.
