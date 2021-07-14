EUR/CHF trades in five month lows near the support line at 1.0813. Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, is looking for stabilization ahead of the 2020-2021 the mentioned uptrend …
EUR/CHF to eschew a dip below the support line at 1.0813 – Commerzbank
