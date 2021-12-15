Economists at Credit Suisse do not expect the SNB to deliver any significant policy changes. Combined with a still dovish outlook for the European Central Bank (ECB), they stick to their EUR/CHF …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF to extend its downfall towards the 1.0250 level – Credit Suisse - December 15, 2021
- Publication of Inside Information / beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589, EURONEXT: MLBMD, VIENNA: BMD) Raises CHF 5.8M to Reposition Itself for Strong International Growth - December 15, 2021
- USD/CHF eases below 0.9250 on SNB sovereign wealth fund chatters, Fed in focus - December 14, 2021